Sure, “Selma” left the Oscars with only the Best Original Song trophy last night, but that doesn't mean the movie isn't an emotional and thrilling work we can celebrate for ages. This candid clip from the “Selma” set will aid us.

Watch as director Ava DuVernay and star David Oyelowo (who looked pretty amazing in his red tux yesterday) embrace as they shoot his final scene of the movie. It is cry-worthy and kickass as hell.