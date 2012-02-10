Watch: Denzel Washington talks ‘Safe House,’ South Africa and murder

02.10.12 6 years ago

Apartheid South Africa was part of the tale in Oscar-nominated “Cry Freedom,” Denzel Washington’s film from 1987, but fans will find his role in this year’s “Safe House” — actually shot in South Africa — to be quite different.

Washington called his character Tobin Frost a sociopath, a murderer, a liar, a cheat and an athiest. Submerging himself into the skin of a CIA defector and dangerous underground dealer in information, he said there was no single day of shooting that was any better than others, even with all the foot races, car chases, shoot-outs, disguises and various South African destinations. For Tobin Frost, “Every day was his favorite day.”

Playing opposite of safe housekeeper Ryan Reynolds, — Washington’s Frost is presented as the “bad guy,” but his jaded view of worldwide intelligence agencies and covert operations also seemingly complicates the role. Good and bad, for Frost, isn’t even on the radar.

“The worst murderer thinks the world is wrong and he or she is right,” he said of the character on paper. “I didn’t feel times that I didn’t like myself. You have to love your character to stand behind him.”

Check out HitFix’s interview with Ryan Reynolds on “Safe House” here.

“Safe House” is out in theaters today (Feb. 10).

