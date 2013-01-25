Watch: Does ‘Plastic Wives’ find the absolute bottom of reality TV?

TLC

Every time a new reality TV show or special hits the air, someone claims that the genre has scraped bottom. Rarely do I agree — until now. Really, “Plastic Wives,” a one-hour special airing this Sunday (Jan. 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET, TLC) has a little something for everyone… to hate.

The show follows four thoroughly dislikable women — Frances, Veronica, Alana and Dayna — who are “romantically linked” to some of Los Angeles’ most successful cosmetic doctors. So, yes, they’re nipped and tucked within an inch of their lives, and more than one of them looks like she wandered out of the casting call for “Brazil.” Jocelyn Wildenstein would love these gals, as she’d blend right in. But more than they love plastic surgery, the apparently love talking about it.

So, in this clip, we learn that one woman used to be married to a doctor specializing in labiaplasty. And yes, she’s had it done. And yes, she keeps the remnants in a jar. And yes, we see it, though thankfully, not at close range.

I thought twice (probably more than that) about posting this, as it gives a platform to a specific kind of crazy I’d rather see drummed out of Los Angeles than glamorized. But then, just as you often need to tell someone about what you saw after viewing a horrific car accident at close range, I needed to share.

Well, see for yourself if you can stomach it. Warning: there’s also a middle-aged man running around in hot pants, wings, an orange tan and not much else. Have a good weekend!