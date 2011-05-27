Watch: Don’t call it a comeback: ‘Happy Feet 2’ bringing cutesy back

Just in time for “Kung Fu Panda 2,” Warner Bros. and director George Miller are bringing the Oscar winning penguins of “Happy Feet” back in a new preview for “Happy Feet 2.” And sure, Elijah Wood and Robin Williams, (Brittany Murphy R.I.P.) are joined by new celebrity vocal talents Pink, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt, but this endeavor is really just about the joy of singing and dancing penguins.

So, don’t call it a comeback. These penguins have been here for years. And now? They’re bringing cutesy back.

Check out in the new trailer embedded in this post.

“Happy Feet 2” opens nationwide and in 3D on Nov. 18.