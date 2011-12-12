Watch: ‘Dragon Tattoo’ combines Trent Reznor Karen O for ‘Immigrant Song’ film opener

It’s no new news that Trent Reznor had Karen O’s help in re-creating Led Zeppelin’s classic “Immigrant Song” for “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” What’s fresh is the way David Fincher introduces it in the opening credit sequence to his adaptation.
Check out the very liquid, very dark animated video clip to the much-anticipated film.
I already have some feelings about the Nine Inch Nails’ frontman’s contributions overall, and those are to come. But the lo-rez version of this opening clip has nothing on the reality on the big-screen version. It’s visually abstract and then sensually sick as it rolls on, much like the movie itself. See it in the theater if you can.
The approach to “Immigrant Song” is especially poignant, a woman singing Robert Plant’s part, the lyrics literally about over-lording and imperialism. It’s a very masculine song, from it’s infamous riff and it’s rallying cry. Vikings, too, are also ironically associated with that good old-fashioned rote “raping and pillaging.”
And if you’re one of the millions who read “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” at the airport, or saw its first Swedish adaptation, then you know the male-female gender roles and trades, also with themes of — well — raping and pillaging. “Immigrant Song” is appropriately undisciplined in a solitary gender mode. Its visuals are perfectly ambiguous.
“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” is out next week, and is scored by Academy Award Winner Trent Reznor (TM).
That’s pretty damn abstract for an opening credit sequence, even by bizzaro opening credit standards, looks great tho.
Not sure “tome” (as I understand the word) is right for that sentence tbh …
why, why did I write tome? there are things I can’t explain.
Good article, thank you for sharing this. But the film comes out next Wednesday, not this Friday.
I love the little gems hidden in there for those of us who already know plot details from the whole trilogy.
Its about a million times better on the big screen, from when I saw it last night this looks like its only taking segments of the screen. Its kind of how a Fincher Bond film might start.
Great cover of a greater song… WTG, Rez. However, in response to the article, Karen O is NOT the first woman to belt out this Zep classic. Ever heard of Heart?? Ann Wilson’s voice melded with this song is enough to send your spine into G-Force mode. The band covered it in several live performances. Admittedly, though it was still solid, the cover on Ann’s solo effort didn’t quite reach the same mark. Still, Karen, you’re definitely a contender!!!