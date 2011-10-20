Watch: Drake ready to dominate the world in trailer for new album ‘Take Care’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Toronto rapper Drake is often considered one of the hottest in the game, and the just-released trailer for his upcoming sophomore album “Take Care” won’t let you forget it.

In a clip that makes Muhammad Ali look humble, the MC reminds us not only of his previous hits like “Say Somethin’,” “Moment 4 Life,” and the recent “Headlines,” but he also boast of numerous awards and nominations, his famous friends (Nicki Minaj, Rihanna)…and how many Facebook and Twitter followers he has.

Likewise, the cover for “Take Care” (below) has sort of a Tom Waits-meets-King Midas quality.





“Take Care” will be released November 14. Drake will probably call you at home to remind you.