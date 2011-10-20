Watch: Drake ready to dominate the world in trailer for new album ‘Take Care’

#Drake
10.20.11 7 years ago

Toronto rapper Drake is often considered one of the hottest in the game, and the just-released trailer for his upcoming sophomore album “Take Care” won’t let you forget it.

In a clip that makes Muhammad Ali look humble, the MC reminds us not only of his previous hits like “Say Somethin’,” “Moment 4 Life,” and the recent “Headlines,” but he also boast of numerous awards and nominations, his famous friends (Nicki Minaj, Rihanna)…and how many Facebook and Twitter followers he has.

Likewise, the cover for “Take Care” (below) has sort of a Tom Waits-meets-King Midas quality.
 

“Take Care” will be released November 14. Drake will probably call you at home to remind you.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDraketake care

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP