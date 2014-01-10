Watch: Driving school with ‘Need For Speed’ star Aaron Paul

(CBR) Some actors toil for months in the gym before filming a movie, but Aaron Paul got to spend his prep time for DreamWorks Pictures” “Need For Speed” at the track. There, he learned to do a lot of the stunts viewers will see when the EA video game-based film when it hits on March 14.
Scott Waugh”s “Need For Speed” also stars Dominic Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Imogen Poots, Kid Cudi and Michael Keaton.
Framed for a crime he didn”t commit, muscle car mechanic and street racer Tobey (Aaron Paul) gets out of prison determined to settle the score with the man responsible for his false conviction. Tobey tears up the road in a gritty cross-country journey- one that begins as a mission for revenge, but proves to be one of redemption.
