Watch: Embrace your stereotype with two new ’21 Jump Street’ clips

While I realize this pronouncement would’ve sounded laughable only a few months ago, the “21 Jump Street” movie actually looks pretty funny.

Further evidence that the film may have pulled off a miracle by being good (it’s based on the ’80s/’early ’90s TV series starring Richard Grieco and some guy named Johnny Depp) comes courtesy of two new clips for the upcoming comedy, which stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill as two young police officers who go undercover as high school students to break up a drug ring.

In this first clip, Tatum’s character struggles to remember the Miranda warning when asked to recite it by his commanding officer, who claims they had to drop the charges against a man he arrested due to his failure to recite it at the scene:

Clip #2 sees rapper/actor Ice Cube (playing Capt. Dickson) telling his recruits for the high school assignment (“You some Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus-looking motherf***ers”) to “embrace (their) stereotype” before labeling Tatum as a handsome dummy and Hill as short and insecure (though good with money):

The buzz on this puppy is pretty dang good; let’s hope it lives up to the hype when it hits theaters on March 16. In any case, these short clips are funny enough to garner an “A” grade from yours truly. Be sure and rate them for yourself at top left!