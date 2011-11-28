Watch: Exclusive clip from ‘Smallville: The Complete Series’ DVD box set

After a lengthy ten-season run on the WB and later the CW, “Smallville” signed off on its final episode this past May to the inevitable sadness of the series’ hardcore fans. Nevertheless, “Smallville: The Complete Series” is available tomorrow, November 29th, on DVD, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the special features section of the boxed set that features cast and crew talking about the thought processes that went into humanizing Superman’s Kryptonian father Jor-El, played by both Julian Sands and Terence Stamp (the latter in voiceover).

In order to stoke viewers’ emotional investment in the relationship between Clark and his birth father, the writers made sure to depict Jor-El as a warmer presence when he showed up in Smallville in human form (as Sands), afraid that only showcasing his disembodied voice alone would make him unrelatable as a character to the show’s audience.

