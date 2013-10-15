Watch: First teasers for ‘Marvel Universe Live!’ arena show

(CBR) Feld Entertainment has released the videos for “Marvel Universe Live!” screened during the “Cup o” Joe” panel at New York Comic Con.

Announced in March, the arena show tour will launch in July 2014, bringing Marvel”s most iconic heroes and villains to 85 cities across North America in its first two years. The live-action production will integrate a character-driven storyline with state-of-the-art special effects, pyrotechnics, aerial stunts and martial arts for what producers say will “redefine the live show experience.”