Watch: Five questions from Maroon 5’s new ‘Payphone’ video

Maroon 5″s Adam Levine finds himself inadvertently on the wrong side of the law in the ambitious, yet headscratching, video for “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa. The clip debuted on E! News tonight.
The video opens with a scene straight out of “Falling Down”: Levine is bruised, battered, and shirtless, but he, somehow, still has a quarter to use the phone. We jump back in time to earlier in the day to a suited Levine as a bank desk jockey who can”t get the attention of his dreamy co-worker.
But nothing makes a girl notice you like playing the hero. So showing total disregard for any of the other poor schmoes in the bank, when bank robbers show up, Levine gets his courage up, grabs one of their guns and grabs his girl and flees.
Now, somehow, the police think Levine”s the bad guy. Maybe that”s because he keeps running instead of explaining to them what”s going on. Then in another inexplicable twist, he leaves his honey and steals a sporty roadster–one that Wiz Khalifa has just left at a valet. A police chase ensues–the kind that the local news in Los Angeles thrives on covering. A really big time collision happens that must have cost a pretty penny. Levine gets away, drives to an abandoned overpass, and his car, for some reason, explodes and we catch up to where we came in.
The rest of the band is relegated to the bank robbers, who are seen in a very quick scene, but otherwise this is Levine”s show.
I keep thinking I”m missing something in terms of his being in on the heist and that”s how why the whole thing plays out the way it does, but if that”s the case, I can”t find anything in the video that explains that.
So here are my questions if you have any answers (I fully know I”m overthinking it):
1. Why doesn”t he stop and talk to the police?
2. Why does he leave his girlfriend instead of taking her on the joyride?
3. How does Wiz Khalifa get to the bridge underpass since Levine has already stolen his wheels?
4. What makes his car blow up?
5. Who is he calling at the end? The girl, who still probably doesn’t know his name?
UPDATE: Even though we could embed it, it looks like E! has a 24-hour window. Click here to watch the video.
does this mean adam will always be the bad ass even thou the bad guys were the bank robbers???
he didnt take her on the joyride because the police were after them.. he told her to wait. if he knew he had a chance of getting caught why take the girl with him?!
Exactly! And he could of died and he didn’t want the girl to die. So he went without her to keep her safe. :)
but why even run from the police he didnt need to and why even try and get the girl and run out of the bank in the first place when you should never do that during a bank robbery
He wasnt playing the hero he was playing the idiot great song crap vid
What if he set it all up XD That would explain the shit aim of ALL the bank robbers at point blank range XDDD
would not the police undersand he is innocent after all day following him? :) no one announce .
nice and expensive but stupid story
as in all maroon5 videos he just loves to be the centre of attention. I can imagine him spending a lot of time thinking up ideas how he can try to make himself look like a bad boy… who would want to be in a band with this guy?
1. Why doesn’t he stop and talk to the police? – Since he just ran out the bank with a gun, the police instantly opened fire on him, so he drops the gun and continues running – because if he never he’d probably have gotten shot/killed since the police shot on site
2. Why does he leave his girlfriend instead of taking her on the joyride? – He was most likely “trying to take the heat” and let her get out of trouble.
3. How does Wiz Khalifa get to the bridge underpass since Levine has already stolen his wheels? – Wiz Khalifa was probably in on it – and so was the robbers (as at the beginning of the video, you see him constantly looking at the guard). Wiz Khalifa deliberately parked his car there for him to steal it, the robbers deliberately missed him so he could get away, and Wiz Khalifa met up with him again under the pass.
4. What makes his car blow up? The car was probably rigged to blow at a certain time so there was no evidence of him left at all, he makes it to the underpass just in time to meet with Wiz Khalifa who could help him be a ghost.
5. Who is he calling at the end? The girl, who still probably doesn’t know his name? – He’s mostly likely calling the girl, and what makes you think that she doesn’t know his name? :P. Afterall – they work together.
The first time I saw this video I was as confused as all you were. But watching it the third or fourth time I think I have understood the hidden meaning in the video.
Look at the body language of Adam after the girl enters the bank. He is very nervous. So he knows something is going to happen and he doesn’t expect her to be there. If he is not going to propose to her that day, why should he be so nervous to see a woman he has a crush on.
Everyone in the bank are put into a face down position.But Adam is sitting in a position where he can get up easily and attack the robbers. The robbers are not caring about him too much. That makes it easier for him to snatch the gun from the robber. So he should be the inside man for the job.
Adam should be a known criminal he and the police should have understood the connection with the robbers. That should be the reason to open fire on seeing him with a gun. Till now the lady doesn’t have a clue what’s going on. After escaping from the cops Adam tries to explain the love he has for her over phone. By now the police should have informed her that he is a criminal. So she is not answering his calls.
So after giving up is team mates and his true profession for the love over her, he has still got the cold shoulder.
This explains everything. To connect those 5 question this one does it. He was in it the whole time. Except for one aspect. About the cops shooting at them, the cops wouldn’t have known his identity that fast. Basically, all I see for the reason about the cops shooting is that he had a gun. The cops would have been shouting at them to stop when they went out, but he can’t stop because he knows he would be found as one of the rubbers per investigation. You were exactly right about his body language, not just by the girl entering but how we was observing those guards and all. Then when the rubbers burst in, you see him calmly sit betting the desk, hand at forehead as if saying to self “here we go” and “damn it” at the same time. Basically having doubts about everything. Khalif was also in the rubbery leaving the rigged car, the car exploding at the end is basically to hide his identity. Khalif was there already waiting for him. This guy plans well but we saw through. Oh yeah, about the girl. He just likes her that much so he tries to impress her with some stupid heroics.
Why does he need to be in on it? If he is in on it what use is he, he runs off during the robbery for no reason?
His bank robbing friends just probably thought “Oh my gosh wtf look at him running off with the girl like some hero, well whatever he got us in this’ll still work we’ll wire his cut later I guess.”
Horrible video, silly song. Dude can’t sing very well.
Yes run away and kill all the Cops XD Yeah that along with his body language as someone else mentioned here totally proves he’s in on it.
Anyone know what the GIrl’s name was IRL?