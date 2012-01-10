Watch: 5 things we learned from Van Halen’s new video ‘Tattoo’

Van Halen is officially back. We now have an album release date of Feb 7 for “A Different Kind Of Truth,” a confirmed tour and our first video for new single, “Tattoo.” Shot in an empty club (until the end at least), the clip for “Tattoo” succeeds if the point is to show that David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen (and Eddie’s son, Wolfgang, on bass) are still all upright, but if the purpose was to get this fan excited to buy tickets, mission not accomplished.
A few other thoughts:
1) Strobe lights do not make you look younger. By shooting the video in black & white and with occasional stop-motion photography, all it does is jar the viewer and not in a good way. Plus, it”s odd to see Roth sometimes lipsynching and then other times completely doing something else totally unrelated.
2) Diamond Dave still has the moves as he shows at the very beginning when he”s prattling on about Elvis on his elbow, but they seem fairly tame now. We know the days of the mid-air splits are long gone (God knows how he ever did those in the first place), but he seems to be relatively still fleet of foot–except for when he”s standing around looking a little lost.
3) If you generally like Van Halen for Eddie”s guitar playing (Duh), “Tattoo” has a few minutes that will make you smile, such as Eddie”s opening riffs and then a solo (that starts around 2:45) reminiscent of “Jamie”s Crying.” Granted, his basic wizardry is so far above mere mortals” ability that we take his superhuman talent for granted, but I know when my breath is taken away by one of his solos and this one doesn”t do it. Same with Roth”s vocals. he shows off with a few vocal pyrotechnics, but there are no great upper register screams.
4) “Tattoo” is a pretty weak song. It”s got a nice, chugging intro and the aforementioned EVH solo, but otherwise, it”s a fairly pedestrian affair about a housewife who gets a transformative tattoo and then “Uncle Danny” who “fought for the unions. Some of us still do,” DLR proclaims, adding he has his union number tattooed on his arm. It”s a little weird to hear a political statement in the middle of a VH song. Plus, we can guarantee no one”s going to go around singing the word “Tattoo” like we all did with “Jump.”
5) Van Halen was one of the first true superstars of the video age and I can”t help but wonder how I”d feel about this song if smoking videos of the band 30 years ago weren”t so readily available on my computer. No one is immune to aging, but it”s impossible for me to watch the clip for “Tattoo” and not yearn for the days of yore.
What do you think of “Tattoo?”
I liked it simply because the earsore that was Van Hagar was killed off by this new release. Welcome back Diamond Dave! Best news in classic rock I’ve heard in a long time!
Loved the tune. Dont’ agree with the non musician in the group. They are dildo’s who came in under the Sammy Haggar reign. Love Sammy but his personal concerts suck. Having Dave back puts the fun back into Van Halen. Late adopters are just that dorks who never understood the wacky chemistry and the heavy and light sides of a seminal real rock group
The song is weak. It doesn’t get a pass just because VH recorded it. I expect better.
I think that’s a fair assessment of the song. The only thing is, they are in their late 50s and we shouldn’t be expecting Jump. You’re right about the song being weak, and we can expect a stronger song lyrically. And it’s not very catchy. BUT…when you’re 57 years old I’m not gonna expect you to keep up with the kids who are trying to prove themselves. 57 is the age a musical act can say, “Hey, we’re the band who made this and that” and lay back. To paraphrase something Rosemary Clooney once said about not hitting the notes in her advanced years she doesn’t have to. At that stage of the game you’ve got stature. The kids will always push it more.
Hard not to agree. I always hope for the best when a band of this caliber comes out with something new, but it does strike me as a bit unfair to expect them to put something out that equals their peak output
Jason: here’s the Rosemary Clooney quote as paraphrased by her nephew George: “My aunt was a singer, a really wonderful singer, and later on she just said ‘I can’t hit the notes like I used to, I can’t hold the notes, but I can just serve the material.”
I took that more to mean that her experience, maturity and wisdom adds something more to the material than just technique. VH definitely has nothing left to prove, but they still have to earn the right to ask us to plunk down our money by doing the absolutely best they can.
According to peeps where this was filmed (Roxy Lounge, Hollywood), it seems that VH did the video two months ago, before lots of rehearsal kicked in.
Maybe they should’ve done it the other way around…. :-)
Very Bad Choice to lead with. Weak Song, Annoying refrain
I’m not disappointed, I like it and i’m glad classic Van Halen is back in 2012. The video has that bare bones, bare minimum cost vibe Jump had back in 1984. And for those worrying it’s not a great “hard rock” single, Jump was hardly a rocker and that album didn’t disappoint in the rock area. It’s gotta be hard when a legendary band only has it’s own history of great music to compete with and be judged. Lord knows today’s music doesn’t hold a candle to classic rock tunes and I’m just looking forward to hearing the rest of the album.
Got to say not a fan of the single.
However we all have high expectations of the new Roth era of Van Halen, its been 22 years since 1984 (not including the tracks on best of volume 1).
I just hope the album delivers.
Kind of reminds me of the whole Episode 1 expectations situation ( not that it was a great film!),
If we say it sucks, it sucks . If we say it’s cool, it cool. Be cool.
Hey Pete! Try 28 years. The song is what it is. Nice hook, good melody, and decent harmonizing from a great band. It’s what hard rock used to be. Looking forward to the record and tour.
Damn,28 years, your right, apologies.
Just hope they tour the UK this time.
Wasnt old enough to see Roth era Van Halen but saw Dave tour quite a few times and Hagar era Van Halen when they came over.
The song breaks my heart. I almost cried the first time I watched the video. I expected much more from those two. The lyrics are so very lame. I’m still going to see them on tour though. I’m a die hard VH/DLR fan.
The lyrics are lame? The entire video and lyrics are a parody. VH with David Lee Roth hasn't changed a bit. It's obvious in the video that they aren't taking it serious. Lighten up…people have gotten to use to Nu Metal with what sounds like the Cookie Monster on vocals.
The entire video and lyrics are a parody. VH with David Lee Roth hasn’t changed a bit. It’s obvious in the video that they aren’t taking it serious. Lighten up…people have gotten to use to Nu Metal with what sounds like the Cookie Monster on vocals.
Since you post 3 times, let me respond 3 times…Yes the lyrics are lame. Yes the lyrics are lame Yes the lyrics are lame. This is a very bad song. If I want parody I’ve got Weird Al.
The entire video and lyrics are a parody. They’re making fun of sh*t. VH with David Lee Roth hasn’t changed a bit. It’s obvious in the video that they aren’t taking it serious. Lighten up…people have gotten to use to Nu Metal with what sounds like the Cookie Monster on vocals.
The song obviously won’t connect with anyone under 35. It’s got a good groove and a rock n’ roll feel that you don’t get much anymore in the “modern” (read: processed, cookie cutter, commercial) music era. The song’s lyrics are a little goofy. But, if you read into them, they’re actually pretty good. whether they actually fit or are a good premise for a song are another question.
Your wrong about that! I was at a maccas drive thru ordering a big mac meal & I had the new VH song Tattoo blaring in my truck. A couple of kids maybe 18 to 20 years old came up to my truck & asked me who was the band, when I told its the mighty Van Halen they got their iPhone’s out & bought the single right there on the spot!!! Kids love the song because they love the vocals the chorus & as a added bonus there was a you guessed it…a guitar solo!!! A rare in music these days!! Van Halen are back whether Spammy Hagar & his Chickenfart band likes it or not!!!
I’m really enjoying reading everyone’s points of view. I wish I’d felt like listening to the single after I reviewed it yesterday, but I don’t. Conventional wisdom (for whatever reason) is that an act never leads with its best single from an album, so here’s hoping that singles No. 2 and 3 are the ones that really get us hooked on VH again.
This is a very WEAK review lady….what the hell do you know…this is nothing but an opinion. Everybody acts like that want to hear the exact same Van Halen from 30 years ago……LET GO PEOPLE, this still sopunds like Van Halen…TOTALLY, just a Van Halen that is 30 years down the road!! Weak attempt at a review. Remember when “Jump” came out and every body was turned off by it and then 1984 turned in to a killer album?? Back off a little. Van Halen is BACK!!
Agreed! When Jump came out people were calling EVH a traitor, sell out etc. Yet King EVH hit them right out of the park when Panama & Hot For Teacher were released!!! King EVH was just teasing everyone with Jump yet when 1984 came out, well its almost 30 years since its been released & critics, peers, music experts are still saying ‘how did they do that?’
This is a very fair review. A nice job by the author. Look I am a long time VH fan. The song is simply ok. I am not going to say it’s good as a defense mechanism. Honestly, Chickenfoot’s lead single “Big Foot” was more like what I was hoping VH would do. A bigger sound that forced Roth to catch up.
I agree with Matt. The first thing I did after listening to Tattoo was immediately listen to “Big Foot.” I honestly thought that Chickenfoot sounded more like Van Halen than Van Halen!
Hey Matt, with regards to your comments about hoping VH would do something like Chickenfart’s ‘Big Foot’. Please mate, whats a bet if VH did that those old farts over at Chickenfart would be gloating about that VH is coying them!! Roth doesn’t need to catch up, he’s so far ahead of Spammy that I bet Spammy is crying in bed & asking his wife “why couldn’t I come up with a lyric like Sexy Dragon Magic?”. Chickenfart are everything VH are not, and thank GOD for that!!! If VH’s album sounds anything remotely like Chickenfart then its game over!! I’ve never liked Spammy’s music & singing, he’s so middle of the road & cringe worth that its a major blight on the american music landscape.
OK — I admit I liked Sammy more, but I got extra curious when I heard Van Halen was going back to their old demo tapes for a new album with David Lee Roth (I owned all their old stuff before Hagar joined the band).
But this new song — I don’t know. Sounds more like Roth’s solo stuff rather than a classic Van Halen album. I was almost expecting a “Boozy, boozy bop! Bitty bop!” in the lyrics. There’s a verse about getting tattooed in the union and fighting the good fight which seems more like a Springstein line…Definitely not up to the fun and excitement of Hagar and Anthony’s “Bigfoot” single from Chickenfoot III.
No matter how you cut it though, they will not capture the classic sound without Michael Anthony – one of the the most distinct backing vocalist in rock.
Not for a moment do I think if the backing vocals are not up to the MA style that the fun & style of VH is not there when I first heard TATTOO!! I think where Chickenfart are getting it all wrong is they are overusing MA’s backing vocal just to prove a point to VH that they are made a big mistake. Pathetic yet I’m not surprised either they would do that. You see VH have nothing to prove to anybody, Chickfart have everything to prove, they’ve tried but after their 2nd album’s been released its old news as quickly as it was released. But VH have always had longevity, their music is timeless & they always deliver the goods, not so much with Spammy but the VH name was so much more bigger that any vocals that took over DLR exit in 85 would have had success with King EVH & his big brother AVH giving you platform to rock! Enuff said
horrible song,high ticket prices and the new album,on vinyl is only $54.98….what a rip-off
Notice the tattoo on the camera operators arm? Notice the dog on stage? Dave breeds show dogs. Notice the way Ed points his guitar at Joe Satriani and all the other constipated flash guitarists who don’t get it. Notice Alex’s “Phil Rudd” rim shot arm motion? The guitar solo is miraculous because Edward Van Halen is playing it. Dixie Chicks studio drummer Chad Smith is going into the bogus Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ian Paice, Bun E. Carlos and Don Brewer aren’t. Wolfgang Van Halen is a better bassist than Sting, Paul McCartney and Michael Anthony… but not Charles Mingus. Who would have written better lyrics? Tina Faye?
Quick, Melinda, how many fingers am I holding up? As a long time fan, I don’t value your opinion. I am looking forward to seeing the boys live! It’s good to see ’em again, still doin’ what they do best! Van Halen Forever! As for the song, sounds like VH to me…’nuff said.
Quick Melinda, how many fingers am I holding up? How does somebody like you get to have an opinion about something like this? It boggles the mind…
This new song sucks . Compare it to Eruption or any of there early songs and this does not hold water to it .They should either start over or find day jobs .
I like the new song, it is not Unchained or Jamie’s Cryin, but they are not 25 years old anymore.
The song doesn't sound like classic Van Halen – no brown sound or Michael Anthony. It sounds like a David Lee Roth solo outing only now he has 2/3 of Van Halen acting as his back up band. Dave is in full bravado mode sarcastically mocking tattoos – with some of the worst lyrics I've ever heard. Someday this song will only be known for the misheard lyric "swamp meat salad".
Tattoo Tattoo doesn’t sound like classic Van Halen – no brown sound or Michael Anthony. It sounds like a David Lee Roth solo outing only now he has 2/3 of Van Halen acting as his back up band. Dave is in full bravado mode sarcastically mocking tattoos – with some of the worst lyrics I’ve ever heard. Someday this song will only be known for the misheard lyric “swamp meat salad”.
I love how people say we shouldnt expect DLR”s voice to sound the same or good bc hes 53. Wtf? Sammy hagar is 63 and sounds better than ever. Love diamond dave. But if you are a TRUE VH fan than you listened to all their music all albums. People say VH played nothing but love songs w sammy?? Again if you listened to ALL the music you will realize that is not true at all. Balance, F.U.C.K. Etc have some if eddies best work. I am old enough to have experience all thier music, all albums and i love all of it. But they sound better with sammy. Why? Bc he can sing, and DLR simply cannot. This song proves it. If you need current proof of who sounds better put in chickenfoot 3 and listen to big foot” or “up next” and then listen to tattoo. Its not even close.
Sammy = wimpy wussy pop rock
David Lee = bad ass kick you in the teeth rock! It’s not about who can sing, it’s about delivering the best dish, and sorry folks, Dave is the waiter and Sammy’s just a bus boy!
awesome fan video of Tattoo….
I’ll never understand dudes that defend DLR like someone just insulted of their mother or something. Guess after 25 years you’ll get a boner for anything.
dave is vh . vh is dave , sounds more like the fourth and final single.it’s more album filler than a single but good enough to be on a greatest hits.vh’s worst is better than he best of bon jovi,poiosn and motley’s crue’s best combined.in your face sammy.lol