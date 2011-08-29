Watch: Foo Fighters tease tour dates with ‘Hot Buns’ promo video

Foo Fighters are a popular rock band based largely in Northwest America, founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The act most recently released album “Wasting Light” this year and have spent much of 2011 touring in support.

The group has announced a new collection of touring dates, and in promoting them, shot a video in “hot showers” commonly offered at truck stops in America. They costume themselves like truckers (Edit: I missed it before, but Pat Smear appears as a janitor. Mah bad).

Below is the safe-for-work version. Click here to further understand why the clip is titled “hot buns.” It is not safe to watch at work at all.

Because it’s really gay.

Grow up, guys.

Here are Foo Fighters’ tour dates:

Sept. 14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Center

Sept. 16 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Sept. 17 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

Sept. 19 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

Sept. 20 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Sept. 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sept. 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center

Sept. 25 – Buffalo, NY – HSBC Center

Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center

Oct. 9 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverick Center

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center

Oct. 17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Oct. 19 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena (Oakland Coliseum)

Oct. 20 – Sacramento, CA – Power Balance Pavilion

Nov. 7 – Duluth, GA – Arena at Gwinnett Center

Nov. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena

Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 11 – Washington DC – Verizon Center

Nov. 13 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden

Nov. 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Nov. 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden