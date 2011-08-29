Watch: Foo Fighters tease tour dates with ‘Hot Buns’ promo video

#Foo Fighters #Dave Grohl
08.29.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Foo Fighters are a popular rock band based largely in Northwest America, founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The act most recently released album “Wasting Light” this year and have spent much of 2011 touring in support.

The group has announced a new collection of touring dates, and in promoting them, shot a video in “hot showers” commonly offered at truck stops in America. They costume themselves like truckers (Edit: I missed it before, but Pat Smear appears as a janitor. Mah bad).

Below is the safe-for-work version. Click here to further understand why the clip is titled “hot buns.” It is not safe to watch at work at all.

Because it’s really gay.

Grow up, guys.

Here are Foo Fighters’ tour dates:

Sept. 14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Center
Sept. 16 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Sept. 17 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
Sept. 19 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
Sept. 20 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans  Arena
Sept. 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sept. 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center
Sept. 25 – Buffalo, NY – HSBC Center
Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center
Oct. 9 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverick Center
Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center
Oct. 17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Oct. 19 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena (Oakland Coliseum)
Oct. 20 – Sacramento, CA – Power Balance Pavilion
Nov. 7 – Duluth, GA – Arena at Gwinnett Center
Nov. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena
Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 11 – Washington DC – Verizon Center
Nov. 13 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden
Nov. 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Nov. 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Around The Web

TOPICS#Foo Fighters#Dave Grohl
TAGSdave grohlfoo fightershot buns

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP