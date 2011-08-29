Watch: Foo Fighters tease tour dates with ‘Hot Buns’ promo video

Foo Fighters are a popular rock band based largely in Northwest America, founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The act most recently released album “Wasting Light” this year and have spent much of 2011 touring in support.
The group has announced a new collection of touring dates, and in promoting them, shot a video in “hot showers” commonly offered at truck stops in America. They costume themselves like truckers (Edit: I missed it before, but Pat Smear appears as a janitor. Mah bad).
Below is the safe-for-work version. Click here to further understand why the clip is titled “hot buns.” It is not safe to watch at work at all.
Because it’s really gay.
Grow up, guys.
Here are Foo Fighters’ tour dates:
Sept. 14 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Center
Sept. 16 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Sept. 17 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
Sept. 19 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
Sept. 20 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Sept. 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sept. 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center
Sept. 25 – Buffalo, NY – HSBC Center
Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center
Oct. 9 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverick Center
Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center
Oct. 17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Oct. 19 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena (Oakland Coliseum)
Oct. 20 – Sacramento, CA – Power Balance Pavilion
Nov. 7 – Duluth, GA – Arena at Gwinnett Center
Nov. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena
Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 11 – Washington DC – Verizon Center
Nov. 13 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden
Nov. 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Nov. 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
No way! They should never grow up! They’re too much fun! :-)
Was Melinda Newman busy? Can you please stop writing about the Foo Fighters Miss Hasty? And get a sense of humor as well? First you wrote about them at the MTV movie awards and criticized them even though you couldn’t name the song they were performing. Now you get your facts wrong in the this article (They’re not based in the Northwest and as of last year, there are 5 permanent members in the band). If you don’t like them, fine. But would it kill you to put your personal dislike of them aside and just write a straight up article about them like this story should have been? Maybe you’re the one who should grow up.
I actually like the Foo Fighters. See: Lollapalooza. And last I checked, this video featured four members. Enjoy your day!
Pat Smear (the janitor in this video) says hello. That would be 5.
no way!