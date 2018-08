“It rolls around the tongue.” “It tastes fresh!” “It's nice and firm. It has a good bite.”

These are just a few of the rave reviews that self-professed foodies gave to… McDonald's. But they didn't know it was McDonald's. And that's why it's perfect.

Check out this clip and make sure you turn on the closed captioning. Foodies agree: These delicacies are a good time and a great taste!