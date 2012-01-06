Watch: Funny or Die uses Megan Fox to bring Billy Crystal back to Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences teamed up with Funny or Die to create the first promo for this year’s 84th Academy Awards which debuted today online. Not surprisingly, it centers on the search for this year’s host, the legendary Billy Crystal.

It’s only a minute long, but, it’s not as, um, funny as you’d hope it would be. Robin Williams, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox, William Fichtner and Vinnie Jones guest star, but I found the J.J. Abrams-esque flares the hippest thing about the promo. The rest of it feels like it would have been more effective after the first “Transformers” movie four years ago, but then again after the insane in and out of the show’s former non-host Eddie Murphy and, um, “disgraced” (?) former co-producer Brett Ratner, something familiar and smile-inducing was obviously needed. Hence, the return of the eight-time former emcee surrounded by some familiar faces (not to mention a former host in Williams amongst them).

The trailer will have a one-month run in more than 2,000 theaters beginning this weekend. If you aren’t heading to your local multiplex anytime soon, you can watch this year’s Oscar trailer below.

The 84th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 and air live on ABC.

What do you think of this year’s Oscar commercial, er, trailer? Share your thoughts below and give it a grade at the top of this post.

For year round entertainment commentary and awards season news follow @HitFixGregory.