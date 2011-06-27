Watch: Gavin DeGraw gets the hot chick in video for ‘Not Over You’

In the new video for “Not Over You,” Gavin DeGraw models a lot of different hats, while his ex-girlfriend, a Fiona Apple look-alike, who appears to be about 16, pouts in all manner of short shorts, tight jeans, and sweaters with her ass cheeks hanging out, until they reconcile with a long, passionate kiss. And that, my friends, is why boys make music. To get to make out with the actresses in their videos…and sometimes marry them (See Rob Thomas and his wife Marisol and Josh Kelley and Katherine Heigl).
We especially like the line where he sings “Still, you”re magnificent,” as the camera lingers on her butt in a pair of Daisy Dukes as she looks longingly out over the East River–or it could be the Hudson. I”d totally lost interest by that point.
The mid-tempo ballad is the first single from “Sweeter,” DeGraw”s fourth album, out Aug. 9. He co-wrote the track with OneRepublic”s Ryan Tedder, who is writing with me next week. Just kidding, but, dude, you”re writing with or for everybody. Chill…
DeGraw, who remains
only best known for his 2003 hit, “I Don”t Want To Be,” will be on tour this summer with Train and Maroon 5. We bet this girl will be backstage.
His name is Gavin DeGraw. If you’re going to write about a person, try at least getting their name right.
who was the girl/actor in this video?
Emilia Clarke
it WAS Marjorie Levesque, the Candadian fashion model, not Emilia Clarke. How that erroneous info got out there is a puzzle.
is the girl really Emilia Clarke…i don’t believe it! who is that girl?
I don’t think so. Emilia Clarke is 5’3 and Gavin DeGraw is 5’11. They’re practically the same height when they get to the make out scene. I don’t think it is her.
No, it’s not, it’s Marjorie Levesque, Canadian fashion model. Also she might appear to be 16 but she is actually 24.
Gavin got bigger and he look so messy or it’s just me.. I still like old Gavin’s work. I love his album “Chariot”.
The girl in this video is Emilia Clarke. Gavin uploaded posts on his Facebook page back in july/aug time period explaining that it was Emilia Clarke in the video.
Her name is Marjorie Levesque, the girl in the music video.. it says it on wiki.
This is only somewhat objectifying. I like how this woman is only referred to as a “hot chick” of “about 16 (so this is totally inapropriate)” and a “Fiona Apple look-alike”, and yet no background on this girl’s life or history is given.
I FIND IT HYSTERICAL THAT PEOPLE CAN CALL GAVIN DEGRAW UGLY BUT SAY HOW SEXY RUSSELL BRAND IS. I THINK WHILE HE’S NOT CLASSICALLY HANDSOME AT LEAST HE’S OK LOOKING AND HAS SOME TYPE OF COOLNESS ABOUT HIM. RUSSELL BRAND IS JUST AWKWARD AND LOOKS LIKE HE WAS CLUMSILY ASSEMBLED FOR A DISCOUNT STORE. EVEN HIS TALENT LEAVES MUCH TO BE DESIRED WHEREAS GAVIN DEGRAW ACTUALLY HAS TALENT. THAT BEING SAID, I’VE SEEN MANY PEOPLE SAYING HE COULDN’T DATE A WOMAN LIKE MS. LEVESQUE AND YET WAS ROMANTICALLY LINKED TO QUITE A FEW BEAUTIFUL LADIES INCLUDING COLBIE CAILLAT. LOOKS AREN’T EVERYTHING PEOPLE. HE MIGHT BE A GOOD PERSON.
