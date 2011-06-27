Watch: Gavin DeGraw gets the hot chick in video for ‘Not Over You’

06.27.11

In the new video for “Not Over You,” Gavin DeGraw models a lot of different hats, while his ex-girlfriend, a Fiona Apple look-alike, who appears to be about 16, pouts in all manner of short shorts, tight jeans, and sweaters with her ass cheeks hanging out, until they reconcile with a long, passionate kiss. And that, my friends, is why boys make music. To get to make out with the actresses in their videos…and sometimes marry them (See Rob Thomas and his wife Marisol and Josh Kelley and Katherine Heigl).

We especially like the line where he sings “Still, you”re magnificent,” as the camera lingers on her butt in a pair of Daisy Dukes as she looks longingly out over the East River–or it could be the Hudson. I”d totally lost interest by that point.



The mid-tempo ballad is the first single from “Sweeter,” DeGraw”s fourth album, out Aug. 9. He co-wrote the track with OneRepublic”s Ryan Tedder, who is writing with me next week. Just kidding, but, dude, you”re writing with or for everybody. Chill…

DeGraw, who remains only best known for his 2003 hit, “I Don”t Want To Be,” will be on tour this summer with Train and Maroon 5. We bet this girl will be backstage.
 

