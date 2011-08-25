Watch: George Harrison celebrated in new trailer for ‘Living in the Material World’

08.25.11 7 years ago

Martin Scorsese”s highly anticipated HBO documentary on the quiet Beatle, “George Harrison: Living in the Material World,” has released a trailer.

The film follows Harrison from his early days in Liverpool through his tenure as one of the Fab Four and his subsequent roles as a family man, solo performer, film producer (“Monty Python’s Life of Brian”) and a Traveling Wilbury, alongside Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison. The film also includes interviews with Yoko Ono, and producers George Martin and Phil Spector.

The film was co-produced by Olivia Harrison and Nigel Sinclair 

Scorsese, best known for helming such gritty dramas as “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas” and “The Departed,” has had extensive experience with music docs. In 1978, he chronicled The Band’s all-star final performance with “The Last Waltz,” and has more recently made films about Dylan (“No Direction Home”) and the Rolling Stones (“Shine a Light”). 

The trailer includes classic Harrison tunes, some rare photos and film footage, and features clips of interviews with fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, musical collaborators Eric Clapton, Petty, “Monty Python” member Eric Idle, and more.

HBO will air the two-part “Living” over two nights on October 5-6.  

Around The Web

TAGSGEORGE HARRISONLiving in the Material WorldMARTIN SCORSESE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP