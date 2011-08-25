Watch: George Harrison celebrated in new trailer for ‘Living in the Material World’

Martin Scorsese”s highly anticipated HBO documentary on the quiet Beatle, “George Harrison: Living in the Material World,” has released a trailer.

The film follows Harrison from his early days in Liverpool through his tenure as one of the Fab Four and his subsequent roles as a family man, solo performer, film producer (“Monty Python’s Life of Brian”) and a Traveling Wilbury, alongside Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison. The film also includes interviews with Yoko Ono, and producers George Martin and Phil Spector.

The film was co-produced by Olivia Harrison and Nigel Sinclair

Scorsese, best known for helming such gritty dramas as “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas” and “The Departed,” has had extensive experience with music docs. In 1978, he chronicled The Band’s all-star final performance with “The Last Waltz,” and has more recently made films about Dylan (“No Direction Home”) and the Rolling Stones (“Shine a Light”).

The trailer includes classic Harrison tunes, some rare photos and film footage, and features clips of interviews with fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, musical collaborators Eric Clapton, Petty, “Monty Python” member Eric Idle, and more.

HBO will air the two-part “Living” over two nights on October 5-6.