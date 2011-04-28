Watch: ‘Glee’ cast warbles through Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’

04.28.11 7 years ago

We may be the only ones who haven”t recorded our own version of “Born this Way” yet, so while we get cracking on that, check out “Glee”s” take on the soon-to-be Lady Gaga classic from last night”s 90-minute very special “Glee.”

The singing is fine, but the premise is a little weird and we still can”t figure out who Chris Colfer (i.e. Kurt) is channeling is his zombie-like opening.  All the kids strip off jackets to reveal t-shirts emblazoned with a “flaw,” following an episode whose message was to accept yourself just as you are. We will say that Finn”s “Can”t Dance” t-shirt made us laugh, but Kurt”s “Likes Boys” was a surprising flaw choice — unless it was to make the point that was why he got bullied so much originally.

Did “Glee”s” take make you want to put your paws up?

