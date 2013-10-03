The intro to this year’s ‘Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror episode is spooky and amazing

10.03.13 5 years ago

I’ve spent a lot of time over the course of my life thinking about what my “Treehouse of Horrors” pun name would be, and it pains me to finally admit that there are just no good options. Thanks a lot, weird hippie parents who had access to a baby name book. You have really limited my career possibilities.

“The Simpsons'” annual Halloween episode airs early this year — on Sunday, in fact, and if this opening sequence from none other than director extraordinaire Guillermo del Toro is any indication, it will contain all the spooky creatures in the world.

