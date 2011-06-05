Watch: Harry Potter finds Voldemort in creepy new ‘Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2’ clip

#Harry Potter
06.05.11 7 years ago

Need another reason to get excited about “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2”?  The decade long “Harry Potter” is finally coming to an end and Warner Bros. is making sure any late comers understand just how dramatic the end will be.

In this new clip that debuted during the 2011 MTV Movie Awards, the now grown up Mr. Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) arrives to find his old friend Hagrid captured by the evil forces of Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).  The long awaited confrontation between Potter, “The boy who lived,” and Voldemort, the creature who killed Potter’s parents will be epic, we know that.  And in this scene?  He might get a bit of hurt.

You can watch the clip embedded in this post below.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” opens in 3D and IMAX on July 15.

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSDANIEL RADCLIFFEHARRY POTTERHARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWSHELENA BONHAM-CARTERRALPH FIENNESVOLDEMORT

