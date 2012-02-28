Watch: Haunting music video for Bon Iver’s ‘Towers’ released

If you’re having a sad day, perhaps it’s best not to watch the new Bon Iver video. Or maybe it is, I don’t know (sometimes release is the greatest cure for melancholy).

In any case, the following clip for “Towers” is a quietly stirring affair that centers on the final moments in the life of an aging man who appears to live a solitary, off-the-grid existence in some remote backwoods area.

Like I said, depressing. But also very heartfelt.

“Towers” is the latest single off the Wisconsin band’s second full-length, “Bon Iver, Bon Iver”, and the first track from the album to be released as a single following their dual Grammy wins for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album – the former despite the fact that the group released an acclaimed debut LP way back in 2008. Better late than never, I guess.

In addition to the new video, the band has also added a few Canadian dates to their upcoming North American tour, which have been bolded in the full listing below.

My grade for the video: A. It may be a downer, but it also sticks with you. (The director is Nabil Elderkin, who also helmed the video for the album’s second single “Holocene”.)

Watch the full clip below and then rate it for yourself at top left!



Tour dates:

2/28 Wellington, New Zealand – International Arts Festival

3/3 Perth, New Zealand – Red Hill Auditorium

3/6 Adelaide, Australia – Thebarton Theatre

3/8 Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

3/10 Meredith, Australia – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre

3/11 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House

3/12 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House

3/13 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House

3/15 Fortitude Valley, Australia – Tivoli Theatre

3/16 Fortitude Valley, Australia – Tivoli Theatre

3/17 Fortitude Valley, Australia – Tivoli Theatre

4/12 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint *

4/14 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/17 Davis, CA – Freeborn Hall at UC Davis *

4/19 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

4/21 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/22 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

4/23 Tucson, AZ – TCC Arena ^

4/27 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/21 Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

5/22 Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

5/25 Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

5/27 George, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival

5/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

5/31 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

6/7-10 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

7/7 Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

8/8 Helsinki, FI – Flow Festival

8/10 Goteborg, SE – Way Out West Festival

8/11 Oslo, NO – Oya Festival

* with All Tiny Creatures

^ with Feist

