Watch: HBO teases Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Newsroom’

One of HBO’s most anticipated new shows of 2012 finally has an official trailer.

On Sunday (April 1) night, HBO premiered a trailer for the new Aaron Sorkin drama “The Newsroom,” a dialogue-packed glimpse at the series which will premiere on Sunday, June 24.

Created by Sorkin and directed by Greg Mottola, the “Newsroom” pilot focuses on Will (Jeff Daniels), the trusted anchor of a cable news channel. When Will has a Howard Beale-style meltdown, his reputation and professional future are suddenly on the line.

The trailer showcases castmembers including Emily Mortimer, Alison Pill, Dev Patel, Sam Waterston and Olivia Munn, plus Jane Fonda, who is a recurring guest star. Mostly, though, it showcases an awful lot of Sorkinese and more than a few similarities in style and tone to “Sports Night” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” which kinda makes sense.

