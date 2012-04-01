Watch: HBO teases Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Newsroom’

One of HBO’s most anticipated new shows of 2012 finally has an official trailer.
On Sunday (April 1) night, HBO premiered a trailer for the new Aaron Sorkin drama “The Newsroom,” a dialogue-packed glimpse at the series which will premiere on Sunday, June 24.
Created by Sorkin and directed by Greg Mottola, the “Newsroom” pilot focuses on Will (Jeff Daniels), the trusted anchor of a cable news channel. When Will has a Howard Beale-style meltdown, his reputation and professional future are suddenly on the line.
The trailer showcases castmembers including Emily Mortimer, Alison Pill, Dev Patel, Sam Waterston and Olivia Munn, plus Jane Fonda, who is a recurring guest star. Mostly, though, it showcases an awful lot of Sorkinese and more than a few similarities in style and tone to “Sports Night” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” which kinda makes sense.
Check it out and rate it:
Jeff Daniels not Bridges
Harrison – Right you are. Fixed… Thanks. There’s a funny story that accompanies that confusion, but… Yeah. Not the time or the place…
-Daniel
This looks great…too bad I still don’t have HBO. Most of my HBO viewing comes from DVDs. I’ve loved Sorkin since I discovered his amazing work on the Social Network. Maybe I’ll get HBO…
Looks like it could be pretty great, but wasn’t the public breakdown very similar to how Studio 60 began.
I thought the same thing. And he ripped that off Network.
Strangely timed to coincide with the firing of Keith Olbermann.
I’m a little worried about the guy claiming he’s a registered Republican, because Sorkin can do many things, but writing a plausible conservative viewpoint is not one of them. Traditionally he produces either caricatures or people who claim they’re conservative while actually acting like liberals (this guy looks like the latter).
Don’t forget that the liberal characters just care so darn much. I loved the West Wing and Sports Night but damn those things always irked me.
Ummmm, how about Ainsley Hayes from West Wing?
CaptainCanada- He’s very capable of writing conservatives. Ainsley Hayes is one example (she became a problem, but she started out well), but there were many others, albeit usually in one-episode guest roles. What he isn’t capable of doing is writing a Republican. But ideologically, I think Sorkin has no trouble with writing Goldwater conservatives.
-Daniel
I always felt Ainsley fell into that category of called a Republican/Conservative and might act like it in one episode but later is shown as just your average liberal/Democrat who is called something else.
Love Sorkins body of work, but this has always been a glaring weakness.
@Stellaella
Ainsley is a prime example. She was basically a liberal, all protestations to the contrary (he had her be concerned about *pay equity*, for Christ’s sake, which conservatives believe either doesn’t exist or is the result of women taking maternity leave).
The fact that he could occasionally bring in one-episode characters and not mess up doesn’t say anything about his ability to write ongoing characters, which is demonstrably poor. And it’s only gotten worse over time, particularly with “Studio 60”.
He’s already producing caricatures in the sense that I don’t think most conservatives would freak out about his statements. They would instead attribute the decline to a more liberal direction the country has taken in recent decades. In fact many/most would nod their heads with approval at his talk of decline and only stop if he says government is the solution but I don’t think he said that.
As should be obvious, but hey it’s the internet, the above political opinions should not be taken as my own.
I’ll almost certainly watch this and I’ll definitely hate myself for it since Sorkin, while a brilliant writer, can’t right a conservative/Republican to save his life.
Damnit. Just when I was thinking of cancelling HBO.
Is Jane Fonda playing the female version of her ex-husband? How meta Aaron.
Looks good, but Daniels does not look sympathetic at all. Wish there had been more repartee and less yelling.
I wonder if HBO will make Sorkin have season-long plot lines?
On Studio 60 I never believed the backstory that those characters used to be funny before they became endlessly preachy while putting on a weekly comedy show. After this trailer I’m already skeptical that I’ll be able to believe that Jeff Daniels spent his whole life very carefully keeping his opinions to himself before turning into a diva who can’t hold an unspoken opinion. Hopefully the trailer doesn’t do the show justice.
This is the show he should have been writing instead of Studio 60. I guess there are similarities to both that show and Sports Night, but at least here the subjects are more serious and it is more plausible that a news story can save the world, as opposed to a mediocre comedy skit.
I’m excited to see Jane Fonda channel her inner-Ted Turner
How did Greg Mottola wring the directing job for the pilot from Tommy Schlamme? I hope there was just a scheduling conflict with Pan Am and Sorkin/Schlamme haven’t had a falling out.
Agreed. It really doesn’t “look” like Sorkin, especially with the histrionics and the tepid lighting.
Schlamme was busy with Pan Am, nor anymore so expect s2 opener directed by Schlamme.
Sorkin is simultaneously good and over-rated. I’m looking forward to this but I also expect to roll my eyes a few times at pretentious scenes.
Looks interesting, but I don’t understand the premise of this show.
Why is he loosing his audience? He only stated a few facts.
Why do people even care about the political affiliation of a news anchor? News are not opinions and journalists are not supposed to be partisan when reporting actual events.
I doubt this show can be sold to other countries. Which might be a problem for HBO.
Its almost sweet to see such childlike innocence.
Sorkin’s misfires are often more entertaining then a lot of stuff on the idiot box. Sorkin + an awesome looking cast = I’m there.