A-

Watch: HBO teases Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Newsroom’

#Aaron Sorkin #HBO #Jeff Bridges #The Newsroom
04.01.12 6 years ago 28 Comments
One of HBO’s most anticipated new shows of 2012 finally has an official trailer.
On Sunday (April 1) night, HBO premiered a trailer for the new Aaron Sorkin drama “The Newsroom,” a dialogue-packed glimpse at the series which will premiere on Sunday, June 24.
Created by Sorkin and directed by Greg Mottola, the “Newsroom” pilot focuses on Will (Jeff Daniels), the trusted anchor of a cable news channel. When Will has a Howard Beale-style meltdown, his reputation and professional future are suddenly on the line.
The trailer showcases castmembers including Emily Mortimer, Alison Pill, Dev Patel, Sam Waterston and Olivia Munn, plus Jane Fonda, who is a recurring guest star. Mostly, though, it showcases an awful lot of Sorkinese and more than a few similarities in style and tone to “Sports Night” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” which kinda makes sense.
Check it out and rate it:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Sorkin#HBO#Jeff Bridges#The Newsroom
TAGSaaron sorkinALISON PILLDEV PATELemily mortimerHBOJANE FONDAJEFF BRIDGESSam Waterston Olivia Munnthe newsroomTRAILER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP