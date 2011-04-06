Watch: Helen Mirren, Billy Crystal get bloody in ‘When Harry Met Sally 2’

Billy Crystal has stewed up a concept for “When Harry Met Sally 2.” The good news is that Helen Mirren’s on board. The bad news is that Hollywood wants its way with the concept. Let’s just leave it at: the re-dub is “Grampires: When Sharon Bit Harry.”

And the neutral news is that it’s all a parody, posted today on Funny Or Die.

Check out the various cameos from Maya Rudolph, Rob Reiner, Adam Scott, Rob Riggle and even Mike Tyson in the short but bloody clip, which has a few points to make about plot holes, cheap humor and zombies.