Watch: Henry Cavill, Kellan Lutz bring the testosterone in new ‘Immortals’ trailer

Beefy, shirtless guys throwing spears at each other in slow-motion with a green-screened mythological backdrop. A thunderous musical score. Mickey Rourke. That’s right — it’s time for a new “Immortals” trailer.

Future “Man of Steel” Henry Cavill stars as Theseus, an ancient Greek warrior who is asked by Zeus (Luke Evans) to defend all of humanity against the vengeful titans, led by Hyperion (Rourke). To aid him in his epic battle, Theseus is joined by a magical priestess Phaedra, (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” co-star Freida Pinto) and a slave (Stephen Dorff, ripped). “Twilight Saga” star Kellan Lutz is also in it, as Poseidon. The rest is all “300”-style slo-mo, CG-enhanced fighting that looks pretty damn cool.

This latest trailer offers a better look at the huge scope of the film, as envisaged by director Tarsem Singh (“The Cell,” “The Fall”). It also offers more in the way of plot exposition, so you know why these guys are fighting. The “300” comparisons are unavoidable (it’s even from the same producers), but time will tell if “Immortals” will truly be immortal, or just forgotten the next weekend.

“Immortals” opens in 3D and 2D on November 11.



No embed is availble yet. For now, watch the new trailer here.