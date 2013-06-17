Watch: Henry Cavill’s hot sweaty body is now a National Guard recruiting tool

06.17.13 5 years ago

Looking to feel bad about your body and/or aroused beyond the point of no return? Watch this Henry Cavill workout video, why don’t you, and then join the National Guard. Wait, what?

Henry Cavill squats, presses, pulls and deadlifts his way into our collective hearts and minds in this just-released “Man of Steel” featurette/military recruitment video, in a shameless attempt by the United States government to recruit millions of out-of-shape fanboys, swooming fangirls and libidinous fangays into the U.S. military using the power of Henry Cavill’s hot sweaty body. I’m in, how about you?

(Gifs!)

Twitter: @HitFixChris

