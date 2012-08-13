Watch: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ goes extreme couponing

08.13.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

It’s the ultimate smash-up: The latest episode of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” (Wed. 10 p.m. on TLC) features elements of both “Extreme Couponing” and “Hoarding: Buried Alive” as the family clears shelves of processed foods. We see TLC crossovers ahead! Though it’s their way of saving money for Honey Boo Boo’s pageant expenses, it certainly isn’t helping their diet plans any. Watch the grocery store fun below.

What do you think of Honey Boo Boo’s family? 

Around The Web

TAGShere comes honey boo boo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP