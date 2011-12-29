Watch: Iron Man meets Loki in Russian ‘Avengers’ trailer

When “The Avengers” assemble, the whole world watches.

A brand new Russian trailer for the Joss Whedon-directed Marvel superhero epic offers some cool new footage that wasn’t seen in the initial U.S. trailer featuring the teaming of heroes such as Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

The trailer starts off virtually identical to the U.S. version. Among some exciting new shots of Cap throwing his mighty shield, Thor wielding his mighty hammer and The Hulk, well, hulking, we get a better look at Mark Ruffalo as Dr. Banner and Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (AKA Black Widow) in their non-superhero duds. And behold! Black Widow actually speaks…only in Russian, which in her case, works for the character.

Most intriguing of all is a brief scene in which “Thor” baddie Loki (Tom Hiddleston) shares a potentially suspenseful conversation with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in what appears to be a S.H.I.E.L.D. laboratory. But it’s also only in Russian. Just what’s Loki up to?

If any of our readers can speak the language, feel free to translate the trailer’s dialogue in the comments section. Although it is pretty cool to hear ScarJo, Downey and Samuel L. Jackson speak Russian.

“The Avengers” opens nationwide May 4.

What do you think of this trailer? Grade it at the top of the article.