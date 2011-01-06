Watch: Iron & Wine performs new album in its entirety

Iron & Wine gave fans a sneak peak of their entire new album, “Kiss Each Other Clean,” Wednesday night (Jan. 5) by performing the new set from start to finish for WNYC’s NPR Music’s First Listen series. You can watch the whole thing here.

“Kiss Each Other Clean,” out Jan. 25, is the act’s first for Warner Bros. after leaving Sub Pop. My colleague Katie Hasty reviewed first single, “Walking Far From Home,” here in November. Even though she says Sam Beam sounds like he’s singing through a Progresso soup can, we think she liked it…a little.

Beam performs the album with a full band in the 70-minute set.

Iron and Wine’s Setlist (thanks to Spin.com)

“Tree by the River”

“Big Burned Head”

“Biting Your Tail”

“Half Moon”

“Monkeys Uptown”

“Mouth of the River”

“Summer in Savannah”

“Godless Brother in Love”

“Rabbit Will Run”

“Me and Lazarus”

“Boy With a Coin”

“Naked As We Came”