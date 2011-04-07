Watch: Is that Hawkeye in this mud-filled scene from ‘Thor’?

It’s hard to believe, but the long awaited big screen debut of the God of Thunder is less than a month away. To celebrate the occasion, Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Kenneth Branagh’s “Thor” and it finds Chris Hemsworth rolling around in the mud trying to reach his beloved hammer Mjolnir. Oh, and if you look closely, it “appears” Hawkeye is watching from the distance.

If you haven’t seen the first clip released from “Thor,” check it out here.

The first of Marvel’s double feature summer opens nationwide in 3D and IMAX on May 6.

What do you think of the first two clips so far? We’re hoping for some more intriguing previews soon. How about you? Share your thoughts below.