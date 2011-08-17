Watch: J. Cole’s official ‘Work Out’ music video

#J. Cole
08.17.11 7 years ago

J. Cole isn’t the global superstar he deserves to be yet, which is probably why his music video for “Work Out” was budgeted only $16, for solo cups, lanterns and some masking tape. A certain liquor brand product placement likely paid for the rest.

I don’t mean to be cruel. I’m a fan of this first single from his Roc Nation debut, “Cole World: The Sideline Story.” But this clips certainly brings it back — with the voice box sample and the basketball-in-the-yard, it’s the ’90s, and it looks the part. (He also rips from Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up,” but the ’80s has no place here.)

Cole also looks a little stiff here, and a little hallow-eyed. Loosen up, guy, you’ve got a Sept. 27 drop date to promote.

As previously reported, Roc Nation dictator Jay-Z is skedded to appear on one of “Cole World’s” tracks, and producers like West collaborator No I.D., Danjahandz and Brian Kidd are helming.

