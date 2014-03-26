Watch: Jack’s back in ’24: Live Another Day’ trailer

and 03.26.14 4 years ago

(CBR) After four years off the grid, both Jack Bauer and “24” are making a comeback.

The new trailer for “24: Live Another Day”, Fox”s resurrected real-time thriller, puts Bauer back in the spotlight. Four years after he fled the United States as a fugitive from justice, Bauer has reemerged in London, ending an extended period of radio silence for reasons the authorities can”t quite explain.

Is it a coincidence that Bauer is in London at the same time as President James Heller, the man who, as Secretary of Defense, employed the counter-terrorism agent? The same man who all those years ago warned Bauer to stay away from his daughter, Jack”s former flame Audrey Raines? It”s not a chance the CIA is willing to take. But smart money says that if there”s an assassination attempt on Heller”s life, it won”t be Bauer behind the bullet – it”ll be Bauer on the assassin”s tail.

Starring Kiefer Sutherland as Jack, Mary Lynn Rajskub as hacker Chloe O”Brian, William Devane as James Heller and Kim Raver as Audrey Raines, “24: Live Another Day” premieres May 5.

Around The Web

TAGS24: live another dayFoxKiefer Sutherland

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP