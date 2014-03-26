Watch: Jack’s back in ’24: Live Another Day’ trailer

(CBR) After four years off the grid, both Jack Bauer and “24” are making a comeback.

The new trailer for “24: Live Another Day”, Fox”s resurrected real-time thriller, puts Bauer back in the spotlight. Four years after he fled the United States as a fugitive from justice, Bauer has reemerged in London, ending an extended period of radio silence for reasons the authorities can”t quite explain.

Is it a coincidence that Bauer is in London at the same time as President James Heller, the man who, as Secretary of Defense, employed the counter-terrorism agent? The same man who all those years ago warned Bauer to stay away from his daughter, Jack”s former flame Audrey Raines? It”s not a chance the CIA is willing to take. But smart money says that if there”s an assassination attempt on Heller”s life, it won”t be Bauer behind the bullet – it”ll be Bauer on the assassin”s tail.

Starring Kiefer Sutherland as Jack, Mary Lynn Rajskub as hacker Chloe O”Brian, William Devane as James Heller and Kim Raver as Audrey Raines, “24: Live Another Day” premieres May 5.