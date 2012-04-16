Watch: Japanese ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ trailer teases some new footage

A smidgen of new footage has been teased in a new Japanese trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man”, the upcoming Marc Webb-directed reboot of the storied Marvel franchise that’s slated for release on July 3.
The previously-unseen footage essentially amounts to a few extra shots of Peter Parker’s father in flashback (some frantic erasing of a chalkboard), a glimpse of a distraught, fairly haggard-looking Aunt May (Sally Field) – “Where do you go? Who does this to you?”, she asks bewilderingly of her nephew – and a nasty-looking wound on Parker’s torso that, if I were a betting man, I’d guess was inflicted by that nasty ol’ Lizard.
Side-note: I love the new voice-over near the beginning: “To find the answers, you must look within.” Very Mr. Miyagi of the Sony marketing team!
In addition to the trailer, two new one-sheets for the film have also been revealed – one of which sees Spidey’s torso slashed with the same Lizard claw-marks we glimpsed in more bloody detail in the footage mentioned above.
After checking out both new posters and the trailer below
“The Amazing Spider-Man” is slated for release on July 3.
Maybe I’m nitpicking, however it’s weird when reboot/prequels are essentially taking place before later movies and the uniforms a/o technology look more advanced than the ones that take place AFTER the one you are looking at. For being a high school student just learning this (again, I suppose), he’s a hell of a sewer. That’s some space-age looking fabric with some insane stitching. Plus, it kills the continuity.
Full-disclosure . . . I HATE “rebooting” the Spider-Man series and setting it in the teenage angst of high school. That said, I still think it’s a valid complaint. As maligned as the Star Wars Episodes I-III were, they devolved the technology of the prequels so it fit in with the timeline of things and overall gelled better. Some of the ships looked pretty slick however you can see how they were earlier gen models of what we saw in Star Wars, Empire, and Jedi. Same thing with the new web slingers. Sony . . . STICK WITH ONE! After all the crap they went through to go with organic web slingers to (cleverly) create scenes that got fans to accept that to then switch to mechanical ones (which, o.k., whatever) I guess we’ll deal. It destroys continuity which is a problem for me, but it’s not like it matters in the real world. Still, he’s a high schooler. Even a super-genius high schooler I would expect would have more simplistic non-computerized-looking ones. They look too much like he had to sync it with his iPad before flying out the window.
-Cheers
As for the trailer . . .
Overall, it looked pretty cool. I like the cast, so the acting could be wonderful, and the look of the film seems like it is pretty polished. I’m not sure if I’ll like the overall design of the Lizerd or not. He looks possibly too humanoid for my tastes. Still, overall it may be better than I expected. OSCORP . . . Interesting they feature that prominently. More on that later.
A few gripes:
* Peter Parker & the Bully: We already saw that! I know it is part of his origin, however that is going to be a sore spot with me throughout this movie. Not nearly enough time has elapsed for us to need another retelling of his origin.
* Spider-Man’s Outfit: I would not let it ruin the movie for me. However, I hate that the web slingers draw so much attention to them. After the organic vs. mechanic fiasco with the first one, I think the last thing they should do it make them the star of the trailers. The uniform is too flashy for me to buy a high schooler sewing it as his first design. The shoes look just stupid. It kind of looks like the ones we saw in the earlier photos. Those are just terrible.
* Peter Parker’s Origins: Mixed-bag here. I’m fine with dealing with his parents and all that. I’m less fine with that being tied to him being Spider-Man or spider-powered. Just let it be a modern-day science accident and his parents’ scientist/govt.-agents/whatever without making it into too much of a contrived situation. “You were bitten by a radioactive spider, but really you got those powers because of your folks’ spider-based experiments, strange coincidence, huh?” It’s beyond a coincidence. It is literally unbelievable. Not everything needs to have layer after layer of conspiracy behind it. Just leave his origin story simple and let things develop from that.
* OSCORP: Again, mixed-bag. On the one hand, I’m cool with OSCORP/Osborn being in this series. However, it certainly feels like they are gearing up for another Green Goblin. Which would be awesome. IF THEY HAD NOT ALREADY DONE THAT! It just gets boring. And yes, the Green Goblin & Gwen Stacy thing could be awesome. It just seemed like Sony lacked the foresight to do this right the first time so we could avoid repeating the same movie with only a different twist for the end result (e.g. Raimi’s we had M.J. dropped by the Goblin and we all lived happily ever after). It just reeks of what we are seeing with Superman movies. There are more stories and antagonists than the ones we have already seen with these characters. Feel free to, you know, try something new on us.
I suppose, overall the trailer still looks pretty good. There are still some fundamental issues I have with their direction that they are going with.
-Cheers
A lot of your complaints are assuming things that there is no actual evidence of. We have no way of knowing how the Oscorp stuff is going to tie in with his parents or the Lizard or him getting his powers. I’d say just wait to see the movie.
And it’s been tens years since we last saw the origin story, it’s not like it was three or four years ago. I personally have no problem with it because this is going to be a total reboot of the series and it allows them to explore new avenues in a different way. I think visually and tonally it looks very different from the Raimi films and I think just starting from the beginning is a fine way to establish that this is separate from those previous films. And while they are fun, the Raimi films are very very flawed and are by no means sacred pieces of film that it would be wrong to redo.
We’ve seen the origin story before, sure, but a Batman film had already been made with him going against the Joker. It didn’t stop them from making The Dark Knight and doing a whole new version of the characters and telling an amazing story.
Comics redo the origins constantly. The Joker has like five different origins. It just comes with the territory. And I realize the film is being made by Sony because they have to make them at a certain rate or else they lose the rights to the character, but I don’t think rebooting is out of line.
And, I’m sorry, but it’s a super hero movie, get over your weird aversion to his sowing skills. Did you hate The Hulk because his pants shouldn’t be able to stretch like that? If those things genuinely bother you then you shouldn’t watch these kinds of films.
And mostly I’d just say you have a ton of complaints for just watching a two minute trailer. Just wait and see the film, it may surprise you.
Weed4504, I’ll grant you have some valid points. I will say a few things in my defense:
1) Reboot: It’s still too soon to “reboot” the series. I tend to think it’s usually unnecessary to reboot the series. Sure, Batman did it. That is an entirely different situation with quite a few years between the VERY different types of franchises. In this case, the reboot is happening for reasons other than it’s the best idea or necessary.
2) Comics Redoing Origins: It sucks when they do it too. That is one of my biggest complaints, and why I generally read comics that are NOT from DC, Marvel, or the never-ending variety where they just throw away continuity and retroactively changing their history and resetting everything.
3) Realism in Comics: Do I hate The Hulk because his pants stretch too much? No. Some artistic license is fine, and in that case there are censorship/morality reasons to keep Hulk’s junk covered. Do I appreciate some adherence to logic? Yeah. I also appreciate some adherence to continuity. So even though it’s a reboot (which I already hate), it would be nice of they paid some mind to a high school’s first generation Spider-Man costume would look like, well something a high schooler made. Or at least less advanced than something you’d see in the third movie of the last franchise. If you’re going to do illogical things (e.g. Hulk’s pants stretching), do it for a reason. I suppose you could argue Spidey’s costume looks cool, however if that’s the only reason I find it hard to overlook how illogical it is.
4) “You Shouldn’t Watch These Kinds of Films”: Maybe you are right. I generally like them, and if the overall end result is good enough I can enjoy them despite my hangups. However, even though I really WANT to like these types of films, you may be correct. It is just of comics and comic movies played things a little less contrived or a little more like actual humans might in the same situations (and sometimes they do, or sometimes they intentionally do things out in left field like Scott Pilgrim and it works great), they would be great. Sometimes they are. However, I enjoy Alan Moore and Neil Gaiman comics a lot more than what Marvel or DC generally put out as of late, comics OR movies.
So yeah, I should probably skip this one.
-Cheers
Actually, I take that back. I have enjoyed the recent Marvel movies quite a bit, so when done right these things can really click with me. This one? Sony has done a lot to really make it a hard pill to swallow. And that is just based on the two minute trailer.
-Cheers
One final gripe:
Spider-Man’s Mask . . .
Sheesh! For a super hero with a secret identity, he sure doesn’t seem to do too much to keep that thing on does he? Just wall-crawling in street clothes on the subway, letting the cops take off his mask and THEN deciding to escape, in the second one really I’m not sure why he bothered wearing one in the first place as much as he took it off a/o let it be taken off of him. You’d think he’d velcro that thing on or add snaps or something. For somebody allegedly trying to keep a secret identity, he’s not really trying all that hard.
-Cheers