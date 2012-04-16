Watch: Japanese ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ trailer teases some new footage

04.17.12

A smidgen of new footage has been teased in a new Japanese trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man”, the upcoming Marc Webb-directed reboot of the storied Marvel franchise that’s slated for release on July 3.

The previously-unseen footage essentially amounts to a few extra shots of Peter Parker’s father in flashback (some frantic erasing of a chalkboard), a glimpse of a distraught, fairly haggard-looking Aunt May (Sally Field) – “Where do you go? Who does this to you?”, she asks bewilderingly of her nephew – and a nasty-looking wound on Parker’s torso that, if I were a betting man, I’d guess was inflicted by that nasty ol’ Lizard.

Side-note: I love the new voice-over near the beginning: “To find the answers, you must look within.” Very Mr. Miyagi of the Sony marketing team!

In addition to the trailer, two new one-sheets for the film have also been revealed – one of which sees Spidey’s torso slashed with the same Lizard claw-marks we glimpsed in more bloody detail in the footage mentioned above.

After checking out both new posters and the trailer below, let us know what you think in the comments!

 “The Amazing Spider-Man” is slated for release on July 3.

