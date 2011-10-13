Watch: Jason Biggs and Alyson Hannigan get frisky in ‘American Reunion’ trailer

After two theatrical sequels and a number of straight-to-DVD spin-offs, the original “American Pie” crew are all back in the same place for one last (?) scatological adventure. The brand new trailer for “American Reunion” shows that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

It’s been ten years since high school, and the eternally horny Jim (Jason Biggs), now married to H.S. sweetheart Michelle (Alyson Hannigan), is still spending an inordinate amount of his money on tube socks, although family life has made it difficult for Jim to have any “alone time.” There’s no pie in the clip, but you get the idea.

The rest of the gang is only seen in reunion photos, but they’re all back: Tara Reid, Chris Klein, Seann William Scott, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Mena Suvari, Shannon Elizabeth, and, playing Jim’s dad, Eugene Levy. Plus, Jennifer Coolidge as Stifler’s mom. “30 Rock’s” Katrina Bowden is among the newcomers.

Looking at that attractive cast, it’s odd that none of them ever became big stars. Hannigan, between “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “How I Met Your Mother,” may be the most recognizable. Scott starred in a number of films, but never really transformed into a leading man. The rest (Biggs, Klein, Thomas, Nicholas, Suvari, Elizabeth) are pretty much nowhere to be seen these days. And the less said about Reid, the better. Perhaps understandably, hilarious supporting player John Cho (“Star Trek,” the “Harold and Kumar” movies) has found more success than most of the leads.

“American Reunion” opens nationwide April 6, 2012.

Watch the trailer here:

Are you excited for the “Reunion”? Or were three movies enough?