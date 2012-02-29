Watch: Jennifer Hudson has her pick of men in new video for ‘Think Like A Man’

Jennifer Hudson may be thinking like a man in her new video, but she looks all woman in the sexy clip.

“Think Like A Man” is from the movie of the same name, which, incredibly as it sounds, is based on Steve Harvey”s self-help book, “Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man.” Here, “lady” is switched to “woman” in the lyrics, but the idea is the same.

[More after the jump…]

The clip, which includes movie footage, tells the tale of a woman who, scorned by her man, decides to take charge and, you got it, “think like a man.” Even after watching the 5-minute clip, we”re not sure what that means. But we don”t care. It”s a stylish clip that shows off Hudson”s confidence, as she struts her stuff and sings full throttle on the mid-tempo sassy tune, surrounded by a phalanx of assistants. And why shouldn”t she be confident: both Kevin Hart and Ne-Yo, who appear in the clip, are after her.

Rick Ross shows up in a snake skin hoodie and looks really scary at first, like some rapping snake, until we can actually see his face. Then he looks like a teddy bear with some serious blinged-out glasses.

“Think Like A Man,” which stars Taraji P. Henson, Michael Ealy and Chris Brown, opens April 20.

What do you think of J-Hud’s latest? Share your thoughts below.

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter at @HitFixMelinda