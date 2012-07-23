Watch: Jennifer Lopez sparkles and shines in video tease for ‘Goin’ In’

J-Lo has a bedazzler and she”s not afraid to use it…On her lips, on her top, and who knows where else. We have to wait until Wednesday to get the full “Goin” In” video, but as fans can see from the 30-second teaser released today, Jennifer Lopez has returned to the block.

The snippet features Lopez with shiny lips and cape alternating between her glamor and pseudo-street self, with flashing images of the designer Lopez interspersed with “urban” Lopez in a hoodie and even shots of a car with crazy bouncing suspension.

“Goin” In” featuring Flo Rida is on Lopez”s greatest hits set, which comes out tomorrow. We”ll bring you the full video as soon as it premieres on Wednesday at 7:50 EDT on MTV.

In the meantime, Lopez continues on her North American tour, which started two weeks ago. It also became official today that her “99%” decision to not return to “American Idol” became 100% today when Fox announced Mariah Carey as a judge at TCA. Leave it to “AI” exec producer Nigel Lythgoe to be coy, given that this morning, shortly before the Carey announcement, he did his best to keep the news alive that he hoped J Lo would stay at TCA during a “So You Think You Can Dance” session.