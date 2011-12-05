Watch: Jesse James on ‘American Chopper: The Build-Off’

12.05.11 7 years ago 24 Comments

Remember when Jesse James was just a guy who built cool stuff and not a philandering husband/boyfriend with issues? Flash back to the good old days tonight when James goes head-to-head-to-head with Paul Teutul Senior and Paul Teutul Junior on ‘American Chopper: The Build-Off’ on the Discovery Channel (9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.). See clips from the show below — and, in the second clip, watch as Senior proclaims James a “genius” and predicts him beating his own son in the three-way competition. Ouch.

During the two-hour episode, you can watch all three bikers build bikes. After the episode, log on to ChopperLive.com to vote for your favorite. The winner will be revealed tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. live from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Also, stay tuned for a musical performance from Bush. 

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN CHOPPERJESSE JAMES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP