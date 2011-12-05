Watch: Jesse James on ‘American Chopper: The Build-Off’

Remember when Jesse James was just a guy who built cool stuff and not a philandering husband/boyfriend with issues? Flash back to the good old days tonight when James goes head-to-head-to-head with Paul Teutul Senior and Paul Teutul Junior on ‘American Chopper: The Build-Off’ on the Discovery Channel (9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.). See clips from the show below — and, in the second clip, watch as Senior proclaims James a “genius” and predicts him beating his own son in the three-way competition. Ouch.

During the two-hour episode, you can watch all three bikers build bikes. After the episode, log on to ChopperLive.com to vote for your favorite. The winner will be revealed tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. live from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Also, stay tuned for a musical performance from Bush.

