Watch Jim Parsons ‘ice-dance’ up a storm in his mega-adorable ‘SNL’ promos

#SNL
02.26.14 4 years ago

Confession: I have never watched “The Big Bang Theory,” and frankly I don't plan on starting anytime soon. That being said, I recently discovered (as in about five minutes ago) that Jim Parsons is absolutely adorable. Where did I discover this? Why, in these new “Saturday Night Live” promos, where among other things he and “SNL” cast member Bobby Moynihan reveal their considerable ice-dancing skills – albeit in the “non-ice division” of the sport. Which would just be regular ol' dancing, I guess.

