Watch: Jimmy Fallon predicts he’ll host December 2011 ‘SNL’ back in 1998

08.23.11 7 years ago

Jimmy Fallon: “Late Night” host, movie star, singer…psychic?

It was recently announced that the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will return to host the show airing December 17, 2011. The odd thing is, an Alec Baldwin monologue from 1998 included a spoof of “A Christmas Carol,” in which Baldwin, bored by his frequent hosting duties (it was his eighth time), is visited by the Ghost of “SNL” Hosts Present (played by John Goodman) and the Ghost of “SNL” Hosts Future (Fallon, at the time a mere “featured player” on “SNL”). Baldwin is taken to the future, where a now-famous Fallon is hosting the show. In the sketch, the date is indicated as — you guessed it — December, 2011.

Of course, the 1998 “SNL” is hilariously over-the-top in its depiction of 2011. Fallon’s outfit is a silly “futuristic” style, while longtime announcer Don Pardo has been replaced by a kitschy robot.

Back in the present, Baldwin is returning to host the September 24 season premiere with musical guest Radiohead. Time will tell if Baldwin’s monologue will reveal any more startling information from the future.

