Watch Joan Rivers Find a Kindred Spirit in a Drag Queen

I don't know about you, but I can't stop watching the dozens and dozens of Joan Rivers media available on YouTube and Netflix. Right now I'm looking back at “In Bed with Joan,” her interview webseries featuring a special guest and a chat in bed. What could be more perfect?

In this episode — the last one Joan filmed — she interviewed the winner of the sixth season of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” the hilarious Bianca Del Rio. You'll notice that Bianca is just as fast as Joan, and together they have an extraordinarily fun time. It's a must-watch.