Watch: Joel McHale, Aziz Ansari, Seth Meyers travel for ‘The Getaway’

There are a lot of perks to being famous. Free stuff, big money, annoying paparazzi following you around and taunting you… okay, it’s not all fun. But super chef/writer/personality Anthony Bourdain has just created yet another win for stars with “The Getaway,” the reality TV travel show he’s producing for the Esquire Network. Premiering Sept. 25 at 9:00 p.m., the show follows stars like Joel McHale, Aisha Tyler, Aziz Ansari, Eve, and more as they wander around the exotic locale of their choice, drinking in the scenery and living like a local, probably all expenses paid.
Each hour-long episode offers the inside track to a different city — from what to eat and drink, where to shop and hang out — through the eyes of these stars:
Joel McHale in Belfast, Ireland
Aisha Tyler in Paris
Eve in Kingston, Jamaica
Aziz Ansari in Hong Kong
Chef Jose Andres in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Josh Gad in New York City
“True Blood”‘s Ryan Kwanten in Los Angeles
Seth Meyers and his brother Josh in Amsterdam
Rashida Jones in London
Paul Feig in Boston
Watch the first look of “The Getaway.”
I’m not sure I’d consider everyone of those people “stars.”
I guess they’re stars by Esquire Network standards :).