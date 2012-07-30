Watch: John Mayer heads west in ‘Queen of California’ video…or does he?

John Mayer goes through his own westward expansion on the video for “Queen of California.” The low-key video matches the laidback feel of the song, as Mayer strolls casually through various landscapes -New York City”s hustle and bustle, a movie set, the snow-crested Rockies-as he wends his way to a final beautiful scene (that still looks decidedly east coast, given the trees) and reunites with his band.

[More after the jump…]

Watch it and see if you can figure out the trick. I thought it was all green screen, but as the ending gives away, that”s not the case.

“Queen of California” is the second video from Mayer’s excellent “Born And Raised” album. Read our review here.