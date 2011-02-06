Watch: Johnny Depp hypes mermaids, zombies and Blackbeard in new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ trailer

02.06.11

Walt Disney Studios released an extended version of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” TV spot that ran during the Super Bowl today and as you’d expect it features lots and lots of Johnny Depp.  In fact, it features so much of Capt. Jack Sparrow it actually has us missing the days of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley’s own forced banter.  Wait, they won’t be back?  Thank goodness for Penelope Cruz then.  Of course, she hasn’t really said anything in any of the previews, but we’re sure the Oscar winner has more than winning chemistry with Depp (we hope).

In the meantime, check out the extended preview below and share your thoughts.  Are you excited about the return of Johnny Depp and the remaining “Pirates” crew? Or, are you already missing Orlando, Keira and director Gore Verbinski?

“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” opens nationwide in 3-D and IMAX on May 20.

