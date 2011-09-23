Watch: Jonah Hill directs Sara Bareilles in funny new video

Strange collaboration alert!

You can’t be blamed for thinking of funnyman Jonah Hill — starring in this weekend’s “Moneyball” and the upcoming “The Sitter” — as just the chubby sidekick from “Superbad” and “Funny People,” but the actor has bucked expectations by stepping behind the camera to direct the video for Sara Bareilles’ latest single, “Gonna Get Over You,” off her album “Kaleidoscope Heart.”

The amusing clip features the “Love Song” singer and NBC “Sing Off” judge dancing around an L.A. supermarket, where she rudely turns unsuspecting shoppers into “Grease” extras with whom she can cut a rug. Will the real Sara Bareilles please stand up? Also, clean up in aisle 6.



Watch the video here:

What do you think of the video? Is Hill the next Spike Jonze? Or should he stick to his day job?