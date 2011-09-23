Watch: Jonah Hill directs Sara Bareilles in funny new video

#Jonah Hill
09.23.11 7 years ago

Strange collaboration alert!

You can’t be blamed for thinking of funnyman Jonah Hill — starring in this weekend’s “Moneyball” and the upcoming “The Sitter” — as just the chubby sidekick from “Superbad” and “Funny People,” but the actor has bucked expectations by stepping behind the camera to direct the video for Sara Bareilles’ latest single, “Gonna Get Over You,” off her album “Kaleidoscope Heart.”

The amusing clip features the “Love Song” singer and NBC “Sing Off” judge dancing around an L.A. supermarket, where she rudely turns unsuspecting shoppers into “Grease” extras with whom she can cut a rug. Will the real Sara Bareilles please stand up? Also, clean up in aisle 6.

Watch the video here: 

What do you think of the video? Is Hill the next Spike Jonze? Or should he stick to his day job?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jonah Hill
TAGSGonna get Over YouJONAH HILLkaleidoscope heartSara Bareilles

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP