Watch: Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin and Ed Harris as John McCain in ‘Game Change’ trailer

The makers of “Recount,” which dramatized the turbulent (and seemingly unresolvable) presidential election of 2000, are at it again. With “Game Change,” writer Danny Strong and director Jay Roach are focused on the Republican frontrunners of the 2008 election cycle, namely Senator John McCain and his running mate, Gov. Sarah Palin.
And, by golly, did they cast to type.
Ed Harris (with some added hair) is a dead ringer for McCain, while Moore doesn’t quite look as much like Palin as, say, Tina Fey, but should have no problem delivering the dramatic chops. Palin’s nasally vocal quirks are fairly easy to mimic, but tough to sound believable. From the one sentence in the trailer, it’s hard to tell if Moore has pulled it off. While she’s usually a wiz with accents and affectations (“A Single Man” and “The Big Lebowski” come to mind), her over-the-top Boston accent on “30 Rock” was heavily criticized by fans.
The plot probably doesn’t need to be explained, but after the Democratic party position Barack Obama as their ’08 frontrunner, the GOP decides to shake things up by adding outspoken Alaskan governor Palin to the ticket with McCain. Woody Harrelson plays senior campaign strategist Steve Schmidt. “Game Change” also stars Ron Livingston, Sarah Paulson, Peter MacNicol and more.
“Game Change,” based on Mark Halperin and John Heilemann’s book of the same name, premieres in March on HBO.
What do you think of Harris and Moore in the trailer?
Harris and Moore look great, but there’s no way I’m watching the movie version of that godawful “Game Change.”
Mark Halperin is, without a doubt, the hackiest of hack journalists covering politics today. There’s a reason he won top honors in this year’s Hack List over at Salon.
[www.salon.com]
Seriously, you could get better political coverage from a lobotomized rabbit and a doorstop. Pass.
Also, just because it’s a movie about Sarah Palin, that doesn’t mean you have to borrow her insulting “Democrat Party” schtick.
Um … Dave, have you read the book? It’s about every candidate and the entire run up to that election; it’s hardly about the impact Palin’s naming as a VP candidate had on the run. I wonder, how and to what extent will John Edwards be portrayed in the movie because this was the text that revealed his wife (yes, I know she died of cancer) as a manipulative shrew, hammering many in and around her husband’s campaign. Where, also, is Obama in this? The book was actually a somewhat balanced take on how the whole thing unfolded. Odd, I think, that it went this direction.
Did you read the review?
The book focused on a variety of candidates, that doesn’t mean the movie does. The review mentions nothing about the book’s content.
The movie will only focus on McCain/Palin, the others only appear in the newsclips. Perhaps Elizabeth Edwards’ passing has something to do with them ignoring the other side or they were hoping Palin would be running for president.
Regarding Moore’s accent in 30 Rock, I’m pretty sure that is supposed to be the most ridiculous caricature ‘Bawston’ accent ever, to go with the ridiculous character so I have never thought the criticism was justified.