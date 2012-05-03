Watch: Justin Bieber’s video for ‘Boyfriend’

After teasing us with four 15-second promos, Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend” video finally had its full premiere tonight.

It”s an ode to women and cars as Bieber throws a party on a concrete lot. In a vintage car, he drives up and a crowd of fantastically beautiful and scantily clad girls show up, as well as some old-school hip-hop dancers. He canoodles with his chosen pretty, but not enough to make real-lie girlfriend Selena Gomez jealous.

We were a little confused in that the video seems to have two openings. There”s the whispered opening with much of the footage we”ve seen: the Michael Jackson-like image of Bieber silhouetted against the full moon and the speaker bouncing to the bass beat, as he whispers in a woman”s ear as two girls watch the action on their iPhone, but then that video abruptly ends and cuts to a new start of the song with opening credit and the whispering begins all over again with Bieber in a car headed to a party, where he connects with the woman whose ear he whispering sweet nothings into in the opening.

Toward the end of the party, Bieber trades off strumming his acoustic guitar and singing the song on the hood of his car with a group dance (with Bieber in shiny gold sneakers) similar to Jackson”s “Thriller” dance, though not nearly as classic.

After all the teases, it”s a surprisingly mundane and predictable video, but we have no doubt that the Beliebers will keep it on repeat and meet Bieber”s goal of 5 million views within the first 24 hours.

What do you think? If Justin Bieber wants to be my boyfriend, he’s going to have to impress me a little bit more than that.