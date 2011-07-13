Watch: Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis ask can you really be ‘Friends with Benefits’?

As the title suggests, Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis star as two young hotties engaged in a relationship based solely on sex. But can it last, or will they eventually give into other emotions? These brand new clips offer a sneak peek at the possibilities. Plus, Woody Harrelson as Timberlake’s gay friend/confidant and Patrica Clarkson as Kunis’ free-spirited mother.

Timberlake and Kunis are both attractive leads who have lately proven themselves to be more than just eye candy (Timberlake in “The Social Network,” Kunis in “Black Swan”), but this routine-looking rom-com seems to be a step backwards for both of them.

In this first clip, Jamie (Kunis) convinces pal Dylan (Timberlake) to move to the Big Apple by dazzling him with a flash mob of dancers in Times Square. Too bad J.T. himself doesn’t show off his dance moves. Maybe in the sequel.



The hot couple make a pact, by taking a 21st century-style Biblical oath to not let their emotions creep into their relationship.

Just what the heck is Oscar-nominee Patrica Clarkson (“Pieces of April,” “Far From Heaven”) doing in this movie? Regardless, she seems to be having fun hamming it up as Kunis’ hip mom who catches her daughter in the act with Timberlake, and provides the clip with a solid product placement.

Movies like this always seem to have the strangest best friend pairings (remember Ashton Kutcher and Ludacris being buddies in “No Strings Attached”?). Here, Timberlake and his pal Woody Harrelson talk about the chances of making a friends-with-benefits arrangement work.

The film, which also stars Emma Stone (“Crazy Stupid Love”) and was directed by Will Gluck (“Easy A”), opens nationwide July 22.