Watch: Justin Timberlake raps his heart out in FreeSol’s ‘Role Model’ video

Given that we”re clearly not getting any new music from Justin Timberlake any time soon, as he”s made abundantly clear, JT fans should drink in his rap here on “Role Model,” the latest video from FreeSol, the rock/hip-hop unit from Memphis signed to Timberlake”s Interscope-distributed Tennman Entertainment.

Timberlake owns the song, especially since the gritty black and white video opens on him and his rap lasts through the whole first segment, plus he appears throughout. The tune is presumably about him as well, since, quite frankly, no one except their mamas and their superfans know who the guys in FreeSol are. We”re talking specifically about lyrics like this: “I”m going in my own direction/if you don”t like it, you can cut your TV off…I”m not a role model…You follow me on my twitter/but that don”t mean that you know me.”

[More after the jump…]

Timberlake, who”s focusing on his acting more these days, is no fool. He knows his participation will get folks talking about FreeSol, whose Tennman debut should be out sometime this year. Timberlake also appeared, although in a much smaller way, in the group”s video for the much catchier “Hoodies On, Hats Low.” He also presented them in a series of shows in New York in August and September.