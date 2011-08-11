Watch: Kanye West, Jay-Z bust up a car with Spike Jonze in ‘Otis’ video

Hey Eminem, are you paying attention? Y’know how you forgot to smile, or, like Ebenezer, how to even loff?

Let Kanye West and Jay-Z remind you how. The hip-hop superstar duo — who are attempting to go under the name The Throne right now — have released the first official video from their new album “Watch the Throne.” And “Otis,” like the song, is a blast, literally and figuratively.

The pair paired up with acclaimed director Spike Jonze for some flames, a chopped and screwed Maybach and a quartet of panty-flashing girls just wanting to have fun. Hov lip-syncs the track’s inspiration Otis Redding, Ye pretends to rap like his cohort and they goof on each other in a giant parking lot. It’s sort of like “Bellflower” (HAVE YOU SEEN IT YET) only without the paramount heartache and subsequent death-courting rampage.

The narrative is non-existent, but it’s a cute clip overall. It’s nice to get away from the dark hues and booty shorts and on to what everybody really wants: something beautifully expensive torn to bits with electric saws and blow-torches. I’d love to see its equivalent done to their other brand name drops.

“Watch the Throne” dropped on iTunes last week; it arrives in all other stores today (Aug. 12). Check out my review of the album here.