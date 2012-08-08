Watch: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart in MTV VMA promo

08.08.12 6 years ago

It will be Kevin, Kim, and Kanye at MTV”s Video Music Awards on Sept. 6.

Comedian Kevin Hart, who delivered a monologue on last year”s awards show will get full hosting duties this year, and if the little video MTV released on its website today is any indication, he”s courting the controversy with plenty of KKK jokes, which, quite frankly, are never funny… or, at least, these aren’t.

[More after the jump…]

But anyway, Hart stars in the video with his besties and everyone”s new favorite couple,  Kanye West and his “Perfect Bitch” girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Man, it”s a marriage made in tabloid heaven, isn”t it?

Hart tries to come up with the perfect new nickname for the threesome in the video: should it be Kevye Kim? Kimye Kev? Really, the possibilities are endless.

 In the meantime, West is prepping for the release of G.O.O.D. Music’s “Cruel Summer” collection. Kardashian is doing whatever it is she does that earns her and her momager millions of dollars a year.

Are you ready for Sept. 6? Rihanna and Drake lead the nominations.

 

