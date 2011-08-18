Watch: Kate Beckinsale’s back in new ‘Underworld: Awakening’ teaser

Screen Gems

Selene is back.

After sitting out the 2009 prequel, Kate Beckinsale (in that oh-so-fetching tight black rubber) returns to the “Underworld” series in the upcoming fourth film, “Underworld: Awakening.”

After awakening from 12 years of cryogenic sleep, the vampiric Selene discovers she’s in a brave new world where humans have made sure that vampires and lycans (that’s werewolves to you non-fans) are virtually extinct…and they seem to want her dead as well.

It’s good to see Beckinsale back in her now-signature role, as she slashes, slices and bites her way through hoards of creatures and evil humans in the brief teaser. It also offers a tantalizing glimpse of something much bigger and grislier than any previous “Underworld” ghoul.

The film also stars Michael Ealy (“Flashforward”) and India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”).

“Underworld: Awakening” opens nationwide in 3D January 20, 2012.